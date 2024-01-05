Collaboration to develop novel AI-designed oncology therapy

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 January 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Stemline Therapeutics is set to pay Insilico Medicine an initial $12 million for its novel AI-designed KAT6 inhibitor as a potential breast cancer treatment.

Under a new licensing agreement, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, gains the global rights to develop and commercialise a novel, small molecule KAT6A inhibitor. This treatment has potential for hormone sensitive cancers such as breast cancer, and other oncology indications. The therapeutic is designed using the artificial intelligence (AI)-platform from Insilico Medicine, the biotech company that is also part of this collaboration.

Under the agreement, Insilico Medicine will receive an upfront payment of $12 million from Stemline Therapeutics, according to The Menarini Group. The combination of all development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, put the deal at a potential value of over $500 million. Royalties are also part of the contract.

Advancing an AI-designed breast cancer therapy

Overexpression of KAT6A correlates with poor clinical outcomes in ER+/HER2- breast cancer. This is is most common breast cancer subtype. Endocrine therapy in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors is the current standard treatment for ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients with advanced or metastatic disease. New combinations with CDK4/6 inhibitors and/or new oral selective oestrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) are required to further extend patient outcomes, The Menarini Group highlighted.

In EPR’s article last month which discussed predictions for the biopharma industry in 2024, Subin Baral, EY Global Deals Leader, Life Sciences stated: “Given the unmet need, we expect oncology to continue to dominate dealmaking in 2024.” As such, this new agreement between The Menarini Group, Stemline Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine follows this anticipated trend.

“We are delighted to enter a collaboration with Insilico Medicine that harnesses the power of generative AI as a leader in the field, to explore a promising new treatment approach and potentially unlock transformative new cancer therapies,” stated Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of the Menarini Group. “Having brought the first innovation in endocrine therapy after almost 20 years to the US and Europe with elacestrant for ER+, HER2- breast cancer patients, our aim is to further augment patient outcomes, and targeting KAT6A can potentially serve that in breast cancer and beyond.”

“We are excited by the promise of our latest generative AI-designed therapy to provide a new potential treatment option for breast cancer patients,” commented Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, founder and co-CEO of Insilico Medicine.