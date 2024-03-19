Biologics driving continuous bioprocessing market expansion

Research predicts the global continuous bioprocessing market will witness a CAGR of 19.72 percent between 2024-2031.

According to research by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd., the global continuous bioprocessing market is expected to value $1,067.8 million by 2031. While the market was valued at $255.9 million in 2023, the report predicted it will witness a CAGR of 19.72 percent between 2024-2031. The research explained that companies are looking to reduce manufacturing costs and increase productivity, which is driving implementation of this type of bioprocessing.

Overall, the market is expanding due to a greater demand for biologics, technological advancements, plus regulatory support for continuous manufacturing approaches, the report noted.

The market has had “significant growth in recent years”, due to factors including “advancements in bioprocess technology, and the need for greater manufacturing efficiency and flexibility to meet market demands,” according to the research.

With a wider focus on sustainability in the industry, continuous bioprocessing aligns with these goals due to its ability to require less resources when compared to batch processing, the research stated.

Key challenges within the continuous bioprocessing market

The report also detailed that since regulatory agencies are more familiar with batch processing, the potential additional validation and documentation required for continuous bioprocessing technologies can be an obstacle for adoption by the industry. As such “establishing regulatory acceptance and compliance for continuous processes can be a significant challenge”.

Additionally, InsightAce Analytic highlighted that as continuous bioprocessing necessitates “standardised equipment, processes, and regulatory guidelines”, this can also be a barrier to adoption.

Market drivers

However, technology innovations such as automation, sensor technology, and process control systems are driving adoption of continuous bioprocessing.

The market is experiencing ongoing technological innovation, such as the development of “novel bioreactor designs, continuous chromatography systems, and integrated process control software”, the report declared. These advancements “aim to optimise productivity, increase yield, and enhance product quality while reducing overall production costs.”

