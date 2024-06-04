Eli Lilly selects new EVP of Global Quality

Posted: 4 June 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new Executive Vice President (EVP) has over “25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives”, Eli Lilly and Company shared.

Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Eli Lilly and Company has announced its new Executive Vice President of Global Quality.

This news follows a statement by the firm at the start of this year declaring the retirement of its long-serving current EVP.

A new start at Eli Lilly

Melissa Seymour will begin her new role as EVP at Eli Lilly on 22 July 2024. As part of this position, she will also serve as a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

With more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives across product lifecycles, Melissa will further advance our culture of quality”

“As we expand global capacity to meet demand and support pipeline growth, we remain committed to ensuring our medicines are produced to the highest quality standards,” stated David Ricks, Lilly’s chair and CEO. “With more than 25 years of experience and a proven track record of leading strategic quality initiatives across product lifecycles, Melissa will further advance our culture of quality, which has been integral to our success in bringing innovative medicines to people around the world.”

Seymour commented on her appointment: “With the rapid expansion and promising pipeline at Lilly, maintaining high standards of quality is paramount and I am thrilled to play a role in shaping the company’s future.”

Previous roles

Seymour has held various senior leadership roles at global pharmaceutical companies. Currently, she is the Chief Quality Officer for Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly stated. Other companies include Biogen, Novo Nordisk and Glaxo Smith Kline. Her experience includes “development of quality compliance strategies, implemented quality processes and systems”, as well as developing talent.

According to Eli Lilly, Seymour has bachelor’s degrees in biological sciences and biochemistry from North Carolina State University. She also holds an executive MBA from Duke University and “several quality-related certifications from the American Society for Quality”. Furthermore, Seymour contributes on nonprofit boards, including the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA).

Investing for the future

Last month, Eli Lilly announced it planned to invest $5.3 billion to expand manufacturing capacity of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for Zepbound® (tirzepatide) injection and Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) injection at one of its US sites.