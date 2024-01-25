Eli Lilly EVP of Global Quality to retire

Posted: 25 January 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Following her leading contribution in key manufacturing and quality projects in Ireland and the US, Eli Lilly and Company’s Executive Vice President (EVP) of Global Quality is set to retire after nearly 35 years of service.

Credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Eli Lilly and Company’s Executive Vice President of Global Quality, Johna Norton, is ending her lengthy tenure with the company this summer and retiring after 34 years of service.

However, she will continue in her current role and remain as part of Eli Lilly’s Executive Committee of until 31 July 2024.

“Johna’s career has been built on her commitment to ensuring that our medicines are produced with the highest quality standards. By ensuring our company, manufacturing sites, production lines, team members and collaborators share this commitment, she has had a profound and positive impact on patients and our company,” stated David Ricks, Lilly’s Chair and CEO. “During her tenure as leader of Global Quality, Johna has overseen significant expansion, modernisation of systems and improvements in our processes and team.”

Summary of previous roles

Norton has been part of the pharmaceutical company since 1990. She worked at the company as an analytical chemist initially, Eli Lilly shared.

This was then followed by a variety of leadership role in quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QA). “She has supported research and development and commercial manufacturing at numerous Lilly facilities and with external manufacturing partners around the world,” the company confirmed.

Norton had a “key role” in transition of new molecules from development to manufacturing and the implementation of continuous manufacturing processes”

Eli Lilly stated that Norton had a “key role” in the transition of new molecules from development to manufacturing and the implementation of continuous manufacturing processes.

As a quality leader at the company’s Indianapolis and Ireland manufacturing facilities, Norton led the production of Eli Lilly’s first monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for clinical trials. The build and qualification of the first monoclonal facility in Ireland was also led by Norton, the company added.

Eli Lilly and Company is currently searching for a successor for the role of Executive Vice President of Global Quality.

Eli Lilly’s manufacturing project progress

In November 2023, Lilly announced that it was planning the construction of a major new $2.5 billion manufacturing site in Germany. The facility will help to support the increased demand for the company’s medicines, such as diabetes and obesity medicines.