Securing Europe’s competitiveness in life sciences

Posted: 19 July 2024

Digitalisation, R&D and AMR were highlighted as key areas of focus to support European competitiveness up to the end of the decade, as set out in new Political Guidelines for Europe.

Nathalie Moll, Director General, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), has commended inclusion of a “dedicated life sciences strategy” in the Political Guidelines for the Next European Commission 2024-2029.

The proposed guidelines were presented to the European Parliament by President-elect of the European Commission (2024-2029), Ursula von der Leyen.

Key areas included in the Political Guidelines

Increasing competitiveness

Harnessing innovation–covering digital, collaboration, strategy and more—was conveyed as a vital component for improving European competitiveness.

Europe’s competitiveness needs a major boost…[as such] the initial priority will be prosperity and competitiveness”

The European Commission posted President Ursula von der Leyen’s remarks from her recent address, on X. Chiefly, that Europe’s competitiveness “needs a major boost… [because] the fundamentals of the global economy are changing…and I want Europe to switch gear.” As such, she noted that the initial priority will be “prosperity and competitiveness.”

For example, “To lead on innovation, we need to create the conditions for researchers to thrive. This means providing the infrastructure and innovative laboratories they need to test and develop ideas through new public-private partnerships, such as joint undertakings”, the Guidelines noted.

Moll remarked that the industry body welcomes the goal “for Europe to be at the forefront of research into antimicrobial resistance (AMR)”, as proposed in the Guidelines.

Taking advantage of digital tech to enhance Europe’s competitiveness

Europe needs a data revolution, according to President von der Leyen.

The region has “lower productivity compared to its direct global competitors”, and it is restricting the region’s competitiveness, President von der Leyen explained in the Guidelines. Critically, there is “insufficient diffusion of digital technologies, impacting our ability to use tech to develop new services and business models”.

Europe needs a data revolution”

One major area is that within tech, “too many” companies in Europe have issues gaining adequate access to essential data, “while large foreign tech companies use European data to fuel their business”, President von der Leyen continued.

Harnessing legislation

The Political Guidelines also emphasised in the importance of data access, highlighting that it “accounts for almost four percent of EU GDP” and hence is a major driver for competitiveness. Additionally, it is “essential for productivity and societal innovations, from personalised medicine to energy savings”. To support these areas in the EU, such as the fast-growing prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI), President von der Leyen proposed a new European AI Research Council.

Notably, also in the Guidelines, she asserted that a new European Biotech Act in 2025 will “look at how we can support our green and digital transitions and develop high-value technologies”. This will investigate simple approaches for moving biotech “from the laboratory to factory and then onto the market”.

Moll commented that the proposed Act “is an important part of the wider drive to boost European competitiveness over the next five years. The key to achieving these goals will be the development of coherent and supportive policies and legislation, including the revision of the Pharmaceutical Legislation”.

Considering the data challenges in Europe, President von der Leyen also proposed a European Data Union Strategy. “This will draw on existing data rules to ensure a simplified, clear and coherent legal framework”. It will enable data to be shared “seamlessly and at scale, while respecting high privacy and security standards.”

Medicine shortages

Moreover, with the EU having faced shortages of critical medicines such as “antibiotics, insulin [and] painkillers”, within the Guidelines was the proposal of a Critical Medicines Act. Once in place, this will “reduce dependencies relating to critical medicines and ingredients, particularly for products where there are only a few supplying manufacturers or countries”.