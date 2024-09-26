PharmaLab Congress 2024 – what’s new for the third year in Düsseldorf/Neuss

Find out what is on offer for pharma professionals working in analytical development and microbiology QC at the 12th PharmaLab Congress being held in Germany in 2024.

This year, PharmaLab Congress will be offering a diverse programme to professionals from analytical and microbiological quality control in the pharmaceutical industry, from contract laboratories, authorities and service providers.

In 2022 and 2023, PharmaLab attracted more participants to Düsseldorf/Neuss than ever before. On the back of this success, the 12th PharmaLab Congress will again be held on site in Düsseldorf/Neuss from 25-27 November 2024.

A pre-conference workshop on 25 November on Mycoplasma Detection and seven parallel conference tracks on 26 and 27 November will provide delegates with important and new information on analytics, bioanalytics and microbiology.

The main conference tracks will cover the following topics:

Analytical instrument qualification and system validation

GMP compliance trends in analytical laboratories

Laboratory optimisation, automation and digitalisation/outsourcing in pharmaceutical laboratories

Alternative and rapid microbiological methods (RMMs)

Cell and gene therapies/ATMPs – quality and safety

Endotoxin and pyrogen testing

Bioassays/potency assays – regulatory requirements, development and routine use

A range of experts, authorities, industry and contract laboratories will present the latest regulatory and scientific developments and offer participants the unique opportunity to discuss them with speakers and colleagues. And at the accompanying exhibition, with around 50 suppliers and service providers, attendees will get the latest technical developments and current laboratory services.

In addition to established conferences, eg, on endotoxin and pyrogen testing, alternative microbiological methods or laboratory optimisation, automation and digitalisation, two new topics will be addressed with their own conferences:

The conference track Analytical Instrument Qualification and System Validation will discuss the regulatory requirements, such as those from the USP chapter <1058>, as well as current trends and challenges. In addition, the new ECA Guide for an Integrated Lifecycle Approach to Analytical Instrument Qualification and System Validation of the ECA Analytical Quality Control Group (AQCG) will be presented.

will discuss the regulatory requirements, such as those from the USP chapter <1058>, as well as current trends and challenges. In addition, the new ECA Guide for an Integrated Lifecycle Approach to Analytical Instrument Qualification and System Validation of the ECA Analytical Quality Control Group (AQCG) will be presented. For the first time, PharmaLab 2024 will host a European conference on biosassays and potency assays. Cell and gene therapy products, some of which are even produced autologously, have unique challenges when it comes to development and implementation of the assays. The two-day track Biossays/Potency Assays – Regulatory Requirements, Development and Routine Use addresses all these challenges with experienced international speakers from industry, regulatory agencies, service providers and suppliers.

More than 115 speakers from Europe and overseas will comprehensively report on current trends and changes in the field of pharmaceutical production, quality assurance and quality control – both regulatory and scientific.

Availability of one-day and multi-day tickets gives delegates the opportunity to attend either a select part of the event or the full congress, enabling participants to curate a personalised programme to suit their needs.

This combination of established and new topics promises to once again make the PharmaLab Congress a valuable meeting for professionals from the pharmaceutical industry.