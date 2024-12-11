Pharmapack Europe 2025: Eco barrier packaging to launch

The innovative line of barrier bottles provides unmatched protection against moisture and oxygen and reduces production costs, LOG Pharma Primary Packaging says.

LOG Pharma Primary Packaging is set to present its new barrier eco line at Pharmapack Europe 2025. The new bottles for pharmaceuticals offer optimal oxygen scavenging. “Our R&D team has developed a series of barrier bottles that provide exceptional protection against oxygen and moisture while being environmentally friendly and reducing costs significantly,” stated LOG’s Chief Executive Officer Shaul Bassi.

LOG’s barrier packaging solutions are “designed to prolong shelf life and protect innovative and generic drugs from the exposure to moisture and/or oxygen”, the company explained on its website.

The innovative design integrates pharma-grade HEALTH + resins with superior gas barrier properties. As such, bottle weight is reduced by up to 30 percent without compromising on Water Vapor Transmission Rate (WVTR).

“The new Eco Line product family demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable, eco-friendly barrier bottles at competitive prices,” added Bassi.

Pharmapack Europe 2025

During the Pharmapack Europe event in Paris, France (22 and 23 January 2025), LOG will hold a presentation entitled “Barrier Bottles & Sustainability: Can we Have Them Both?” – Ora Gilboa, Vice President R&D at LOG, will reveal how the LOG team overcame the obstacles of developing an eco-friendly bottle while ensuring it maintains adequate barrier protection.

LOG is showcasing the new barrier eco line at Stand A97 in Hall 7.2. The company’s other barrier packaging solutions for moisture sensitive, oral, and oxygen-sensitive formulations will also be available at the event.

Supporting its sustainability strategy, the company has also committed to the aim of ensuring 50 percent of its material and long-term suppliers are environmental social governance (ESG)-assessed by 2030, as highlighted on its website.