Novo Nordisk investing in rare disease with major new manufacturing site

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 December 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

A total of DKK 8.5 billion will fund the new production facility in Odense, Denmark, which is set to facilitate the manufacture of medicines for rare diseases.

Credit: Novo Nordisk. 3D render of planned new production facility and warehouse in Odense, Denmark.

Novo Nordisk is planning a new investment, which marks the first time this millennium that the pharmaceutical company breaks ground in Denmark by establishing a new production site.

A total of DKK 8.5 billion will be used for the new facility in Odense, Denmark.

Once complete, the site will feature a “modular and flexible” finished production facility and warehouse spanning over 40,000m2. Novo Nordisk explained that its capacity will enable multiple product types for rare diseases, such as haemophilia, to be accommodated.

“The [Odense, Denmark] facility will utilise advanced technology and innovative equipment to ensure the highest quality to patients”

“The facility will utilise advanced technology and innovative equipment to ensure the highest quality to patients and meet the growing global demand,” commented Henrik Wulff, Executive Vice President, Product Supply, Quality & IT of Novo Nordisk.

Furthermore, the project will support preservation of the surrounding environment, the company stated. Over 4,000 new trees are planned to be planted at the site and reuse of “excess soil, wooden materials and other sustainable resources” will be utilised to create natural public spaces. Additionally, the building infrastructure will also feature solar panels, according to Novo Nordisk.

The investment will also provide economic benefit, with 400 permanent jobs anticipated to be generated following completion of the site. Construction is expected to be finished in 2027, the pharma company confirmed.

Novo Nordisk’s continued commitment to enhancing manufacturing capacity

In June, Novo Nordisk announced a multi-billion investment in the US. Similar to the firm’s new investment in Denmark, expansion of its North Carolina facility boasts environmentally sustainable credentials, eg, solar panels and advanced technologies.

Moreover, early in 2024, Novo Nordisk made another major multi-billion-dollar commitment through its agreed acquisition of three fill-finish manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S (Novo Holdings) for a total of $11 billion.