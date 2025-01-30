Takeda plans 2026 CEO succession

0 SHARES

Posted: 30 January 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The biopharmaceutical company’s executive transition follows a multi-year succession process to support its next chapter.

Credit: Veroniksha / Shutterstock.com

Christophe Weber is set to retire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Takeda in June 2026 after 12 years. Julie Kim, president of Takeda’s US Business Unit has been appointed as Weber’s successor.

Weber is the company’s current President, CEO and representative director. He joined Takeda as CEO in April 2014. Two months later in June, he transitioned to the role of president and representative director. Weber was subsequently appointed as CEO in April 2015, the company shared.

“Thanks to Christophe’s phenomenal leadership, Takeda has become a global biopharmaceutical powerhouse with a promising late-stage pipeline. I am excited to guide Takeda through the next phase,” stated Kim.

Julie Kim – Takeda’s future CEO

Julie Kim has held the role of president of the US Business Unit and US country head since 2022, taking over from Ramona Sequeira. She has a part of the Takeda Executive Team since 2019.

Kim’s experience in health care spans three decades. Her prior roles span global, regional, country and functional levels. She has worked in a range of therapeutic areas, international market access, general management, marketing and emerging market development, according to Takeda.

“Now is the right time to appoint my successor given our competitive growth outlook, new product launches expected from the second half of 2026 onwards”

“Julie is an outstanding leader who has made significant contributions to the company, notably in leading the US business and the Plasma-Derived Therapies Business Unit previously. She is an experienced, values-based leader who will fully uphold our corporate culture and expand the impact we can have for patients around the world,” remarked Masami Iijima, chair of the Board of Directors meeting and of the Nomination Committee.

“Now is the right time to appoint my successor given our competitive growth outlook, new product launches expected from the second half of 2026 onwards and the anticipated retirement of some external independent directors in the coming years,” explained Weber.