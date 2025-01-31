NICE recommends gene therapy for severe sickle cell disease

Posted: 31 January 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The committee’s approval of the one-time gene therapy means the healthcare inequalities for patients with this genetic blood disorder can begin to be re-addressed.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued positive final draft guidance for a one-off gene therapy which provides a potential cure for certain patients with severe sickle cell disease.

This approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel) is indicated for individuals 12 years and older who have certain types of severe sickle cell disease.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy will be available under a managed access scheme for this indication. The treatment received conditional European approval at the beginning of 2024.

At present, the only curative treatment for the disease is a donor stem cell transplant. Availability of exa-cel on the NHS means patients have a treatment option when a stem cell transplant is suitable but no matched donor is available.

This evaluation of CASGEVY for use on the NHS included “more uncertainty in the evidence and a higher cost-effectiveness estimate than NICE normally considers to be value for money for the NHS”. The regulatory body explained this was due to considering potential health inequalities. For instance sickle cell disease is more common in individuals from African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern or South Asian family backgrounds.

Increasing gene therapy access in the UK to treat blood disorders

This decision by NICE follows the prior agreement for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia announced in August 2024, Vertex confirmed.

“We are pleased to have reached this new agreement that ensures both eligible [sickle cell disease] and [transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia] patients can now be treated with CASGEVY, recognizing the value a one-time treatment can provide to patients, their families and the healthcare system,” commented Ludovic Fenaux, Senior Vice President, Vertex International.

NICE stated that additional data will be collated from patients receiving CASGEVY on the NHS, prior to NICE’s evaluating the medicine further. This extra evidence received through the managed access agreement could help mitigate remaining uncertainty of the treatment’s impact.