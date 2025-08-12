Bionova Scientific opens pDNA facility in the US

12 August 2025

The CDMO’s new site will support its work in cell and gene therapy.

California-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Bionova Scientific has opened a new development and production facility for plasmid DNA (pDNA)

The 10,000 square-foot Woodlands site (pictured above) is near Houston in Texas and will design, develop and manufacture research-grade pDNA materials to support the CDMO’s work in cell and gene therapy.

A subsidiary of global conglomerate Asahi Kasei, Bionova Scientific’s new facility will expand its biologics offering beyond mammalian protein production and see it able to provide clinical to commercial-scale Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) production of pDNA by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Plasmid DNA is the starting material for a number of advanced therapeutics, including mRNA and viral vector-based cell and gene therapies (CGTs).

Darren Head, President and Chair of Bionova Scientific, said: “We chose The Woodlands because of its proximity to a growing number of CGT companies, and its location provides Bionova with access to the rapidly expanding CGT ecosystem here in the US.”