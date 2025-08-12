Bionova Scientific opens pDNA facility in the US
Posted: 12 August 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) | No comments yet
The CDMO’s new site will support its work in cell and gene therapy.
California-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Bionova Scientific has opened a new development and production facility for plasmid DNA (pDNA)
The 10,000 square-foot Woodlands site (pictured above) is near Houston in Texas and will design, develop and manufacture research-grade pDNA materials to support the CDMO’s work in cell and gene therapy.
A subsidiary of global conglomerate Asahi Kasei, Bionova Scientific’s new facility will expand its biologics offering beyond mammalian protein production and see it able to provide clinical to commercial-scale Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) production of pDNA by the fourth quarter of 2025.
Plasmid DNA is the starting material for a number of advanced therapeutics, including mRNA and viral vector-based cell and gene therapies (CGTs).
Darren Head, President and Chair of Bionova Scientific, said: “We chose The Woodlands because of its proximity to a growing number of CGT companies, and its location provides Bionova with access to the rapidly expanding CGT ecosystem here in the US.”
Related topics
Biologics, Cell and Gene Therapy, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), Contract Manufacturing