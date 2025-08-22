Johnson & Johnson builds on US manufacturing pledge with $2bn Fujifilm investment

Posted: 22 August 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Contracts to use a facility at Fujifilm’s North Carolina site as part of moves to onshore its manufacturing.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has signed a ten-year deal worth $2 billion with Fujifilm Biotechnologies to increase its US manufacturing activity.

J&J has contracted to use a facility of more than 160,000 ft2 located within the contract development and manufacturing organisation’s (CDMO) new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, US.

The pharma company’s latest move to onshore more of its production activity is expected to generate around 120 new jobs and comes amid rising US tariff-related pressures as the US government seeks to use multiple levers to redirect investment towards domestic manufacturing.

Johnson & Johnson’s long-term commitment to US manufacturing

Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Johnson & Johnson, said: “Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing facilities in the US than in any other country, and we continue to strengthen our presence here.

“With the recent signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we continue to expand our investment in the US to lead the next era of healthcare innovation.”

Signed into law on 4 July 2025, President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act included sweeping healthcare coverage changes, as well as easing the orphan drug pricing process and providing tax incentives for domestic pharma manufacturing.

The administration has since ordered the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) stockpile for ‘critical drugs’ be reinvigorated and unveiled the FDA PreCheck programme of assistance for new pharma manufacturing sites.

Ahead of those changes, the industry was already moving to align itself with this direction of travel. In March, J&J announced it would commit $55 billion over the next four years to boost US infrastructure, spanning manufacturing, R&D and technology investments. Those plans encompass more advanced manufacturing facilities, as well as the expansion of its current sites in the US.

Elsewhere across the industry similarly sizable pharma manufacturing investments have been announced by AstraZeneca, which plans to spend $50 billion by 2030, while Roche is set to invest $50 billion over the next five years.