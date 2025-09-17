Lilly picks Virginia for the first of its four new US manufacturing facilities

Posted: 17 September 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new $5 billion manufacturing site is set to become the company’s first integrated facility for API and drug product manufacturing.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Lilly has revealed the first location for the four new US manufacturing facilities it plans to build in the next five years.

The company settled on a site in Virginia for the $5 billion facility, which will develop active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for cancer, autoimmune and other advanced therapies.

The plant will also be Lilly’s first that’s dedicated to integrated API and drug product manufacturing facility for its bioconjugate platform and monoclonal antibody portfolio.

Edgardo Hernandez, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said: “This isn’t just another manufacturing site – it represents a significant milestone for Lilly, as we begin building our first bioconjugate facility.

“With this cutting-edge site, Lilly is setting a new benchmark in bioconjugate innovation, advancing technologies that will expand what’s possible for patients.”

The facility will be located in Goochland County just west of Richmond, Virginia, where it will add 650 new pharma jobs in addition to bringing some 1,800 construction jobs to the region.

In addition to its API focus, Lilly will also use the new site to boost its domestic manufacturing of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Eli Lilly’s commitment to US medicine innovation

David Ricks, Lilly’s Chair and CEO, said: “Our investment in Virginia underscores our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing. By expanding our domestic capacity, we’re building a secure, resilient supply chain that delivers for patients today and supports the breakthrough medicines of tomorrow.”

The new facility will take advantage of advanced technologies such as machine learning (ML), AI and automated systems, supporting “right-first-time execution, all in support of the safe and reliable supply of medicines”.

The location of Lilly’s three remaining new US sites is expected to be confirmed later this year. All but one of the sites will focus on APIs, with the fourth set to expand the firm’s global parenteral manufacturing network for future injectable therapies.

As part the company’s “strategic evolution” of its global manufacturing network, Lilly last month confirmed it would sell its Branchburg site in New Jersey, following an assessment of its future capacity needs.