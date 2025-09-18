Takeda eyes sustainable shipping with wind-powered sea freight

Posted: 18 September 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Partners with Vela for transatlantic medicine transportation using its cargo trimaran.

Takeda is set to take to the seas for some of its transportation needs through a partnership with Vela that will see it use the French company’s wind-powered trimaran.

The pharma company will ship medicines across the Atlantic using the first-of-their-kind boats, which compromise a main and two smaller outrigger hulls and offer an alternative to container ships.

Xavier Baville, Head of Global Distribution and Logistics, Customer Experience at Takeda, said: “Shipping by sail is an exciting step in supporting Takeda’s distribution and logistics strategy to use more sustainable and efficient modes of transportation. It is a true adventure and motivating for all team members to reestablish sailing cargo shipping lines between Europe and the US.”

Vela’s trimarans will be equipped with Vela’s temperature-controlled and Good Distribution Practice (GPD) compliant CoolSafe refrigeration system for cold chain integrity.

The boats can take less than 15 days for their transatlantic crossings, making them faster than sea cargo container ships by using offshore racing technologies, direct routes and more efficient port operations in secondary ports.

Vela’s maidan US to Europe voyage for Takeda is expected to set sail late next year, when it will begin contributing to the company’s commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through its value chain by 2040.