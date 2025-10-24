Rentschler Biopharma marks construction milestone at new German buffer media facility

Posted: 24 October 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new biopharmaceutical production facility represents the CDMO’s largest single investment at its headquarters in Lauphei, Germany.

Rendering of Rentschler Biopharma Buffer Media Station (Credit: Rentschler Biopharma)

Rentschler Biopharma SE is constructing a new buffer media station at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO)’s largest single investment at the site thus far.

The 3,400m2 facility will offer a modern, state-of-the-art work environment, featuring three media tanks and six buffer tanks to support production of buffer and media solutions, with dedicated areas to meet the strictest hygiene and safety standards.

The station will be connected to the in-house logistics system as well as to the piping systems for upstream and downstream processes within the existing infrastructure.

Additionally, automation capabilities and ergonomically designed workstations will facilitate faster and more efficient processes and support the firm’s sustainability goals.

A commitment to progress in biotech

Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Executive Officer of Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “At Rentschler Biopharma, we invest with foresight in infrastructure that ensures stability and sustainable growth – always keeping in mind our clients and, above all, patients worldwide.

“The new buffer media station marks an important milestone in this regard and, as the largest single investment in our history at our headquarters, underscores our clear commitment to Laupheim as well as to Germany and Europe as leading biotech hubs.”

The company held an event on 10 October to mark its construction progress, which included a panel discussion that highlighted how investments and innovation are shaping future viability and competitiveness in the biotech sector.

Christiane Bardroff, Chief Operating Officer of Rentschler Biopharma, explained: “… enhanced automation and digitalisation will make our processes more efficient and secure, while providing employees with a state-of-the-art working environment.

“With additional capacity for buffer and media solutions, we are laying the foundation to respond flexibly to our clients’ growing needs while ensuring patients have reliable access to therapies.”

The new facility in Laupheim is expected to be operational by 2028.