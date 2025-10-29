Axplora talks reliability-first investments to secure API supply

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 October 2025 | Ian Betteridge (RPL) |

The CDMO’s programme, presented at CPHI Frankfurt 2025, combines responsiveness to new demand and operational rigour without jeopardising supply.

At CPHI Frankfurt, Axplora outlined its €100 million, reliability‑first investment programme across its group to strengthen API supply, with €50–60 million directed to GLP‑1 manufacturing and further expansions in the EU and India.

Speaking at an event at the show, Will Frost, Global Head of Communications, said the company’s approach is driven by concrete customer demand rather than speculative capacity building — the “anti‑Field of Dreams” strategy. The priority is dependable pharmaceutical manufacturing built on three principles: reliability, speed and efficiency.

Axplora’s recent spend spans multiple sites, including investments in India and upgrades to its existing facilities, alongside a substantial commitment to GLP‑1 capability. The company is also scaling for specialised segments such as HPAPIs and ADC payloads, where requirements are rising and batches can exceed the one‑kilogram mark per run.

while novel modalities grab headlines, the backbone of pharma remains reliable small‑molecule API production at quality and scale”

Frost framed the programme as a trust‑building move for innovators who need partners that can respond quickly, scale securely and manage technical transfers without jeopardising supply. By reinforcing capacity in both the EU and India, Axplora aims to de‑risk supply chains while maintaining compliance and cost discipline.

The company emphasised that while novel modalities grab headlines, the backbone of pharma remains reliable small‑molecule API production at quality and scale. Axplora’s goal is to combine responsiveness to new demand with the operational rigour customers expect from a strategic CDMO partner.

CPHI Frankfurt continues until 30 October.