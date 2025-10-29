Taiwan talks evidence-driven TCM at CPHI Frankfurt

Posted: 29 October 2025 | Ian Betteridge (RPL) |

Scientific and commercial opportunity for pharma companies looking to source, co develop and manufacture traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

At CPHI Frankfurt 2025, speakers from Taiwan spotlighted its evidence‑driven traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) ecosystem, backed by universal insurance coverage and a growing base of GMP‑certified manufacturers, and invited partners to explore materials supply and OEM opportunities.

Jerry Chih‑Wei Yu, deputy director at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, told attendees the country’s healthcare system covers TCM alongside Western medicine, enabling broad patient access and a comprehensive clinical and research infrastructure. Positioning TCM as a blend of “ancient wisdom” and modern innovation, Yu cited new formulations such as QingHuan No.1 and No.2 developed in response to COVID‑19 as examples of rapid, evidence‑based progress.

Taiwan’s TCM sector now includes more than 80 GMP‑certified pharmaceutical companies. Five representative firms are exhibiting in Frankfurt to showcase capabilities and discuss collaborations. Officials stressed the sector’s ability to supply raw materials and provide OEM services for global partners seeking reliable, compliant sources.

A key challenge, Yu noted, is translating traditional concepts into measurable biological indicators while meeting GMP and clinical trial requirements. Taiwan’s approach emphasises standardised methodologies, regulatory alignment and data‑driven validation to support international adoption and market access.

With a global audience gathered in Frankfurt, Yu framed TCM as a scientific and commercial opportunity, inviting pharma and health companies to engage on sourcing, co‑development and manufacturing.

CPHI Frankfurt continues to 30 October.