Johnson & Johnson targets oncology portfolio with $3bn Halda acquisition

Posted: 18 November 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Acquisition of the US biotech gives Johnson & Johnson rights to clinical-stage precision treatments for solid tumours.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to acquire US-based biotech Halda Therapeutics for $3.1 billion, giving it access to a pipeline of highly targeted oral treatments for multiple solid cancers.

The deal includes Halda’s lead candidate, HLD-0915, a potential first-in-class prostate cancer therapy. Its novel precision approach means it can eradicate cancer cells and overcome mechanisms of treatment resistance.

Dr John Reed, PhD, Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D, Johnson & Johnson, said: “Results seen with HLD-0915 demonstrate impressive preliminary efficacy and a strong early safety profile in prostate cancer.”

He emphasised the potential of this data, as “many therapies lose effectiveness over time due to resistance [so]… we are eager to accelerate the ongoing phase I/II clinical trial of HLD-0915 and progress a pipeline of novel product candidates based on [Regulated Induced Proximity TArgeting Chimer] RIPTAC technology.”

Christian Schade, President and CEO, of Halda explained the company is committed to advancing this technology “to develop the next generation of selective, proximity-based small molecule therapeutics for patients with serious diseases”.

Halda’s portfolio also includes earlier candidates for breast, lung and multiple other tumour types, which Johnson & Johnson also acquires.

Advancing precision cancer medicine

Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine at Johnson & Johnson, said: “This acquisition further strengthens our deep oncology pipeline with an exciting lead asset in prostate cancer and a platform capable of treating multiple cancers and diseases beyond oncology, providing a potential mid- and long-term catalyst for growth.”

The transaction is expected to close within the next few months, subject to customary closing conditions.

This announcement comes two months after Roche made a similarly-priced acquisition with another US-based firm, this time with the aim to advance a potential best-in-disease obesity therapy.