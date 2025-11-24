Recommended

Biovectra teams up with Revolution Biomanufacturing in mRNA

The companies’ partnership covers messenger RNA design and production services.

mRNA Moderna

3D illustration of of a molecular model of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)

Biovectra has partnered with US contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Revolution Biomanufacturing on mRNA design and production.

 

The collaboration combines sequence design expertise with end-to-end GMP manufacturing with the aim of streamlining mRNA development and scale-up.

Molly McGlaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Revolution Biomanufacturing, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Biovectra, whose deep experience in GMP manufacturing and commitment to scientific excellence make them an ideal collaborator.

“Too often, therapeutic developers lose time and resources coordinating across disconnected suppliers. By integrating Revolution Biomanufacturing’s advanced sequence optimisation technologies with Biovectra’s end-to-end GMP manufacturing, we’re creating a clearer, more reliable path from design to drug product for our customers – one that reduces risks tied to supply disruptions, miscommunication, and failed process transfers.”

The deal gives Biovectra access to Revolution’s proprietary platforms for optimising untranslated regions (UTRs) and codon usage to enhance mRNA stability and translational efficiency.

In doing so they plan to offer a fully integrated pathway that encompasses mRNA sequence design, process development, scale-up, technology transfer and GMP production of plasmid DNA (pDNA), mRNA, lipid nanoparticles, and sterile drug product for clinical use.

Normand Blais, AVP, Product Development at Biovectra, said: “This collaboration strengthens our ability to support innovators developing the next generation of mRNA therapeutics.

“In pairing Revolution Biomanufacturing’s sequence engineering with Biovectra’s integrated development and manufacturing solutions, we’re helping developers enhance protein expression, determine sequence faster, and move to the clinic with confidence.”

