Chiesi gains pace on climate target with new carbon minimal inhaler data

Posted: 26 November 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Findings presented at the British Thoracic Society (BTS) Winter Meeting back biopharma’s Net Zero commitment.

As the UK prepares for regulatory submissions for carbon minimal pMDIs in the coming months, Chiesi has confirmed the therapeutic equivalence of its advanced carbon minimal inhaler (CMI).

Two clinical studies compared beclometasone dipropionate/formoterol fumarate product formulated with hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) 152a, to the HFA-134a-based formulation, in two different strengths.

These efficacy and safety results support the firm’s target to become the first pharma company to achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Set for 2028, the EU propellant transition is the second time that the industry has weathered the change with pMDIs, Ian Ashurst, Principal Regulatory Consultant at DLRC, said. He explained that while the first transition was “difficult and prolonged”, he anticipates the current one will be smoother.

Notably, Chiesi’s next-generation propellant provides patients with a 90 percent carbon footprint reduction compared to its previous pressurised metered-dose inhalers.

Establishing a sustainable future in pharmaceutical drug delivery

Sara Panigone, Sustainable Device Transition Leader at Chiesi, told EPR that the new data is significant “not only for Chiesi, but for the entire field of sustainable pharmaceutical drug delivery, ensuring that treatments deliver the clinical performance patients need and clinicians expect together with reduced climate impact.”

Logistically, the company is continuing to prepare its capacity for more sustainable drug delivery. Earlier this month, Chiesi announced it had inaugurated its expanded metered dose inhaler manufacturing facility at the La Chaussée-Saint-Victor site in France.

In the UK, sustainable medicines manufacturing is set to be benefit from a £54 million funding package from Innovate UK. Eight R&D projects will help drive a future that utilises more efficient and environmentally sound practices.

Joe Edwards, ABPI Director, UK Competitiveness and Devolved Nations said: “The pharmaceutical industry’s investment into this programme shows our commitment to modern and sustainable manufacturing practices. We are backing the innovative ideas needed to build a resilient manufacturing base for the UK and improve how medicines are made.”