Chiesi completes expansion of French metered dose inhaler facility

Posted: 5 November 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The enlarged La Chaussée-Saint-Victor site will serve as a manufacturing hub for the biopharma company.

Chiesi has officially inaugurated the expansion of a French biopharma site that will serve as the manufacturing hub for its new generation of metered dose inhalers.

The La Chaussée-Saint-Victor facility (pictured above) is located near Blois, some 185km southwest of Paris, and this latest round of investment is expected to create 50 new direct and indirect jobs, with Chiesi voicing ambitions of reaching 300 additional employees by 2026.

The Italian pharma group was also keen to highlight its sustainability credentials and those of its carbon minimal inhaler platform, whose TRECOS phase III safety and tolerability study in asthma was completed in September, paving the way for regulatory submissions.

The new pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) use next generation propellants that reduce each device’s carbon footprint by to 90 percent and are at the heart of Chiesi’s plans to be the first pharma company, amid competition from the likes of GSK, to move its pMDI portfolio to this alternative greener propellant.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group Vice Chair, said: “This inauguration represents much more than an industrial success. It illustrates our commitment to creating an environment where everyone contributes to a common goal: innovating for the well-being of the patients and the communities we serve, while safeguarding our planet.

“Every day, we act to have a positive impact on patients, communities, and the environment. This is integral to our vision of the company’s role within society.”

Over the past decade, Chiesi has invested more than 160 million euros in its centre of excellence at La Chaussée-Saint-Victor, moves the company said balance a drive to expand its capacity while also supporting the site’s transition towards more environmentally friendly processes.

The site also featured heavily in a recent Chiesi-commissioned economic study of the company’s impact on France that found the company generates €150 million in wealth (GDP) and supports 1,350 direct and indirect jobs – most of which are linked to La Chaussée-Saint-Victor.

Maria Paola Chiesi added: “Europe has all the assets to succeed: scientific and manufacturing expertise, exceptional talent and a long tradition of excellence in public health.

“To achieve this, Europe must offer an environment worthy of its ambitions – one that attracts investments, accelerates transformation and ensures equitable access to innovation for all.”