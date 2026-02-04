Recommended

Genentech gains rights to SanegeneBio’s RNAi pipeline for $1.5bn

Licensing agreement with SanegeneBio set to advance potential breakthrough siRNA medicines.

Genentech SanegeneBio RNA

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Roche’s Genentech unit has licensed a promising RNAi programme from US biotech SanegeneBio for up to $1.5 billion.

Boston-based SanegeneBio’s assets support the creation of potential breakthrough siRNA medicines for multiple diseases, including autoimmune nephropathies, obesity and cardiometabolic disorders.

Under the agreement, Genentech will manage clinical development and global commercialisation, while SanegeneBio will lead early development. The biotech company will receive $200 million upfront and is eligible for milestone and royalty payments.

Weimin Wang, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SanegeneBio, said: “Entering into this agreement with Genentech marks another important milestone for our innovative and differentiated RNAi chemistry and delivery platforms.

“We are delighted to work with a global scientific leader to continue delivering effective and life-changing therapies for patients worldwide.”

Genentech is not the only major pharma company in the last couple of months pursuing RNA therapy partnerships. In January, Moderna and Recordati collaborated to advance mRNA therapies, specifically for a rare metabolic disease. Moderna also made a larger mRNA-focused licensing deal with Nanexa AB last December, an agreement intended to advance drug delivery in this area.

More broadly, Genentech has also been growing its US operations, with plans for a $2 billion expansion of its Holly Springs biomanufacturing site. That enlargement of Genentech’s first site on the East Coast is set to support the production of next-generation treatments for metabolic conditions, such as obesity, and harness advanced biomanufacturing, automation and digital tools.

Additionally, last month saw Genentech parent company Roche share promising phase II data for its once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist (GLP1-RA) as a potential obesity therapy. Topline data from the trial found that CT-388 enabled 54 percent of patients to experience resolution of obesity.

 
