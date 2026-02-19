Johnson & Johnson invests $1bn in US cell therapy manufacturing

Posted: 19 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

New Pennsylvania plant forms part of the pharma company’s $55 billion commitment to expand its US manufacturing footprint before the end of the decade.

Concept of Johnson & Johnson’s planned new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania (Credit: Johnson & Johnson).

Johnson & Johnson is allocating over $1 billion for a next generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania, as part of its $55 billion plans to increase its US manufacturing and R&D footprint by 2029.

Construction of the advanced manufacturing site in Lower Gwynedd, Montgomery County is intended to expand the firm’s US manufacturing capacity and support its portfolio of medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, said: “By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families.”

The new plant is also set to create over 500 biomanufacturing jobs.

Pennsylvania US Representative Madeleine Dean said: “J&J’s new site will promote job growth, foster innovation, and, most importantly, bring life-saving medicine to people around the country.”

US Senator Dave McCormick added: “This $1 billion-plus investment in a new Lower Gwynedd facility is a testament to that leadership and will produce life-changing treatments for patients, along with new and good jobs for our Commonwealth.”

Eli Lilly is another big pharmaceutical company choosing Pennsylvania to site its domestic manufacturing operations. Earlier this month the company shared it is investing $3.5 billion into injectables manufacturing at its Lehigh Valley site. This finalises the last of the pharma company’s four new manufacturing facilities aimed at onshoring domestic medicine production. Lilly has invested $50 billion in its US manufacturing efforts since 2020.

Edgardo Hernandez, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said at the time: “Lilly Lehigh Valley – our newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility – will increase access to next-generation weight-loss treatments and improve the domestic supply of essential medicines for current and future patients.”