GSK acquires TGF-beta protein firm 35Pharma for nearly $1bn

Posted: 25 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Acquisition will help GSK scale its pipeline for respiratory, immunology and inflammatory diseases.

GSK is set to access a potential best-in-class cardiopulmonary medicine through its $950 million acquisition of Canadian biopharmaceutical company 35Pharma Inc.

The firm’s phase II-ready activin signalling inhibitor HS235 is being investigated as a potential therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

[HS235 provides] potential protective effects on vascular function, alongside potential benefits on fat-derived markers of metabolism and inflammation”

Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer, GSK, said: “We’re delighted to add HS235 to our pipeline, a potential best-in-class medicine with a differentiated profile to reduce risk of bleeding and provide potential metabolic benefits clinically relevant to PH patients.

“HS235’s potential protective effects on vascular function, alongside potential benefits on fat-derived markers of metabolism and inflammation, also offer new development opportunities within our RI&I portfolio to achieve broader coverage across the metabolic, inflammatory, vascular and fibrotic drivers of multiple chronic diseases that affect the lung, liver and kidney.”

GSK’s purchase of 35Pharma occurs during a key transitional period for the company as Luke Miels, who took office as its next CEO in January, will eventually take over from Emma Walmsley, who remains in post until 30 September.

Ilia Tikhomirov, CEO, 35Pharma, said: “We are pleased to be joining forces with GSK, a leader in respiratory and inflammatory drivers of disease, who shares our vision of HS235’s potential to transform the treatment of this debilitating condition.”

Closing of this acquisition is subject to customary conditions.

GSK additionally made major acquisitions last month and in January 2025. The first, a potential $1.15 billion deal with biopharma company IDRx Inc, which was followed by a larger $2.2 billion acquisition of food allergy firm Rapt Therapeutics. The latter deal involves potential best-in-class long-acting IgE antibody ozureprubart and also helps to expand GSK’s respiratory, immunology and inflammation pipeline.