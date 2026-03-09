Recommended

news

Neuland Laboratories to open Hyderabad commercial peptide facility

The CDMO’s Module 1 commercial production module is expected to be operational by summer 2026.

Neuland Laboratories' peptide facility in Hyderabad

Neuland Laboratories is set to open a new commercial peptide facility at its Bonthapally manufacturing campus outside Hyderabad this summer, marking the first of four planned ‘modules’.

 

The contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) has already secured manufacturing commitments of around $30 million for Module 1 (illustrated above), which will provide 6,370 L of SPPS (solid phase peptide synthesis) and LPPS (liquid phase peptide synthesis) reactor capacity.

Saharsh Davuluri, Vice Chairman and MD at Neuland Labs, said: “The site has been designed for ongoing expansion, with space to accommodate additional SPPS synthesizers of 2kL and multiple 5kL (LPPS) reactors as future modules come online. This allows us to scale responsibly and in line with customer needs.”

For now, Module 1 will add commercial-scale capabilities to Neuland’s existing clinical stage facilities, enabling the CDMO to handle small scale volumes up to those in the multi-tonne commercial range.

As the runaway success of GLP-1 drugs continues to consume a growing share of global peptide capacity, Neuland has its sights set on that as well as emerging biotech programmes that consequently face tighter access to clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Davuluri added: “A key part of our strategy will be to first support innovator and emerging biotech companies across all areas of novel peptide development, as well as the ongoing demand for GLP-1 manufacturing.

“We see commercial peptide production as a key growth driver for the business over the coming years. So we are now scaling rapidly and expect to rollout all modules of the new peptide facility in line with customer demand.”

Earlier this year Neuland was engaged by Canada’s LIR Life Sciences, which is working on scalable, affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods, to help develop cell penetrating peptides for its transdermal GLP-1/GIP platform.

 
