Chiesi and Bespak further collaboration to advance UK production of low carbon inhalers

Posted: 12 March 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Partnership increases industrial scale of low carbon pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), accelerating pharma’s transition to a more sustainable option.

Chiesi Group and Bespak are expanding their partnership to increase manufacturing capacity for pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDI) at Bespak’s Holmes Chapel site.

The agreement advances Chiesi’s carbon minimal inhaler (CMI) programme and will help the firm progress towards its goal of Net Zero by 2035. It also supports Bespak’s decarbonisation strategy and the industry’s broader transition to low carbon pMDIs.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group Vice Chair, said: “We know that inhalers are essential treatments, and that the environmental impact associated with them must be addressed without shifting the burden onto patients. The partnership with Bespak reinforces our efforts to reduce emissions across the value chain, while protecting access, quality and trust. Climate action and patient care must continue to advance hand in hand.

Chris Hirst, Bespak CEO, said: “By deepening this partnership, we are accelerating the transition to low carbon pMDIs and reinforcing the UK’s role as a centre of excellence for sustainable inhalation manufacturing.

“This is a position being recognised by the wider industry, leading to our Holmes Chapel site being selected as a key source of supply by leading brand owners like Chiesi, cementing our role as a strategic supply chain partner for the next generation propellant inhalers and innovative nasally-delivered therapies.”

Alongside increasing the presence of low carbon inhaler production in Cheshire, UK, where the Holmes Chapel site is based, Chiesi inaugurated its French La Chaussée-Saint-Victor site expansion last November. This manufacturing hub will produce the firm’s next-generation metered dose inhalers, which reduce each device’s carbon footprint by up to 90 percent.

GSK is also advancing its ambitions to produce greener propellants. Data shared last October confirmed the therapeutic equivalence of its next-generation low carbon pMDI of Ventolin (salbutamol) with its current propellant HFA-134a.