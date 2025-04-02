AI in pharmaceutical development: hype or panacea?

Posted: 2 April 2025 | Dave Elder (David P Elder Consultancy) |

Dave Elder reflects on the array of applications for AI to facilitate successful drug development, though proof remains elusive.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the future is bright, that the future is artificial intelligence (AI). AI-driven clinical development could benefit industry to the tune of up to $25 billion, owing to “smarter trials, better data, quicker results”.1

Most analysts think that AI will help cut down on timelines with AI-assisted clinical development estimated to take three to five years, versus the standard seven to nine years.2 Lilly CEO David Ricks sees “AI augmenting human productivity [and] automating regulatory processes”. He indicates an expectation that AI will “massively change the productivity of the workplace”.3

High attrition rates in early clinical trials have bedevilled the industry in recent years, and the average likelihood of approval (LOA) for a new Phase I drug is now just 6.7 percent.4 However, a recent article highlighted that “AI-discovered molecules have an 80-90% success rate, substantially higher than historic industry averages”.5,6

Nonetheless, a recent Nature editorial indicated that such claims “have come from the companies themselves. Until they can be independently verified, some caution is in order. The findings need to be published in the peer-reviewed literature and authenticated by researchers unaffiliated with the companies involved.”7,8

Some of the challenges arise from the data quality/data sharing/proprietary data that are available as training sets for AI systems.9 Indeed, data – particularly “big data”10 – represents some of the areas wherein AI offers the most opportunities and greatest challenges. Large datasets of well curated data, presented in the same format, are particularly amenable to profiling by AI systems.

The trending of newly emerging adverse events (AEs) of marketed products using AI is currently being assessed.11-13 Recent reports from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authors concluded that “AI can usefully be applied to some aspects of ICSR (individual Case Safety Reports) processing and evaluation, but the performance of current AI algorithms requires a ‘human-in-the-loop’ to ensure good quality.”12,13

The use of AI to identify starting materials and a commercially viable synthetic route for drug substances via retrosynthetic analysis is also becoming common place, eg, ICSYNTH.14 This approach can accelerate the investigation of multiple synthetic pathways for complex molecules while reducing the time, cost and effort expended in experimental design. AI is playing an increasing role in sustainable development15 and ‘green chemistry’ by “optimizing chemical processes to minimize environmental impact”.16 However, most of the synthetic data currently published in scientific journals is biased, as only “positive” data are typically published, ie, optimal yields, best reagents, etc.17

AI also has useful applications in GMP manufacturing of drug substance and drug products. AI-based optic systems, for example, can enhance ‘defect screening’ in manufacturing by scanning for packaging defects.18 AI can also facilitate existing risk management processes,19 such as corrective and preventative action (CAPA), root cause deviations and risk assessments.

Other uses include as an adjunct to continuous manufacturing where there is a need for real time release,20 and the complimentary requirement to have enhanced fault detection and continuous in-line/off-line/at-line process monitoring.21 AI can improve existing demand forecast and inventory optimisation approaches, as well as facilitate manufacturing equipment utilisation leading to improved production efficiencies and cost savings.20,21 The existing principles outlined in GMP Computerized System Validation (Annex 11)22 provide an established framework for risk assessments to both manage and mitigate any potential new risks for high-risk AI-based systems (defined as per the new EU AI act).23

In conclusion, the case for AI having a ‘game changing’ effect on pharmaceutical development remains unproven; among the most significant remaining issues are data quality, quantity and bias.24 As summarised by Blanco-Gonzalez et al, AI can “only provide predictions based on the data available… the results must then be validated and interpreted by human researchers”.24

About the author Dave Elder, PhD Dave has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 45 years for GSK, Syntex and Sterling. He is currently a CMC consultant with an interest in impurities and safety‑based limits. Dave is a member of the British Pharmacopoeia Expert Advisory Group, PCN (Pharmacy and Nomenclature) and a former member of RSC’s Analytical Division Council and JPAG (Joint Pharmaceutical Analysis Group).

