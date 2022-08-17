WuXi STA breaks ground on new Delaware manufacturing facility

Posted: 17 August 2022 | Hannah Balfour (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services.

Governor John Carney, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Mayor Kenneth Branner Jr, Delaware Prosperity Partnership President Kurt Foreman, WuXi AppTec Chairman and CEO Dr Ge Li, WuXi AppTec Co-CEO and WuXi STA CEO Dr Minzhang Chen, and others celebrating the groundbreaking for the WuXi STA Middletown campus [Credit: WuXi STA].

Contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) WuXi STA has broken ground on its new 190-acre pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Middletown, Delaware, US.

The second facility for WuXi STA in the US, Phase I of the new campus will provide formulation development, clinical and commercial drug product manufacturing services for a variety of oral and injectable dosage forms, as well as packaging, labelling, storage and distribution services for clinical trial materials and commercial drug products.

The WuXi STA Middletown site is located in the Middletown Business Center at 1091 Industrial Drive and facility will create approximately 500 full-time jobs by 2026.

WuXi STA has 12 sites across the US, Europe and Asia. Together with three other drug product manufacturing sites in Couvet (Switzerland), Wuxi City (China) and Shanghai (China), this new facility will further enhance the company’s global drug production capacity and capabilities.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is part of Delaware’s DNA,” stated Delaware Governor John Carney. “Over the next five years, WuXi STA plans to build a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing communities, bringing with it good jobs and economic growth. This campus is only possible because of Delaware’s world-class, innovative workforce. Thank you to WuXi STA, Middletown Mayor Kenny Branner and everyone who made this project possible.

“I would like to thank our federal, state and local partners in Delaware for their continued support in the establishment of this site,” added Dr Minzhang Chen, co-CEO of WuXi AppTec and CEO of WuXi STA. “WuXi STA continues to increase our capabilities and capacities to better serve our customers through a more robust and reliable supply chain. With our integrated Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) platform and proven quality system, we look forward to working with our customers to swiftly deliver their innovative therapies to market in order to save lives and improve healthcare for patients.”

The WuXi STA Middletown facility is expected to begin operations in 2025.