Sanofi to sell Japanese manufacturing plant

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 October 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Sanofi’s Japan-based manufacturing site near Tokyo will be sold to a European contract development and manufacturing organisation.

credit: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Sanofi has signed definitive agreements with Adragos Pharmaceutical, a German contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), for the sale of its pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Kawagoe, Japan.

The French pharmaceutical company will also enter into a long-term supply agreement with the CDMO. The goal is for the CDMO to become a strategic partner to introduce new European, North American and Japanese customers to the manufacturing plant.

Sanofi’s International & Europe Cluster Head of Industrial Affairs, Jeremy Goldnadel declared: “We are delighted to work as strategic partner…and continue delivering the highest quality products in the long term and further develop the manufacturing site.”

Historically, the 50-year-old site produced oral solids, sterile liquids, packaged products and offered retesting services to the Japanese and Asian markets.

Both parties said they intend to use the facility as a platform for future growth and to ensure the site provides a reliable supply of affordable products.

Sanofi states its work currently focuses on the research and development of vaccines, therapies for immunological, oncological and neurological disorders and medicines for rare diseases. Conditions include type 1 diabetes, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and Gaucher disease. For progressive conditions like multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the group aim to create high-quality therapies that slow or stop neurodegeneration, control neuroinflammation and protect the nervous system.

The business also works to deliver medication to low-income countries, expanding its reach worldwide. In April 2021, Sanofi Global Health was created to boost healthcare access in 40 countries, by improving the distribution of therapies and enhancing healthcare systems in regions with low incomes. According to the company, its project is the first and only one to offer such a wide scope: from the quantity of available medicines to the number of countries and therapeutic areas it covers.