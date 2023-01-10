Pharmapack Europe to launch two new zones in 2024

Posted: 10 January 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Two new zones will be launched at Pharmapack Europe in 2024, to support growing demand for biologics, mRNA therapeutics and contract packaging.

In 2024, Pharmapack Europe, the two-day exhibition and conference for pharma’s drug delivery and packaging industry will introduce two brand new zones to the flagship event.

The new Packaging Services and Bio packaging zones are intended to meet the growing demand for specialist biological packaging and Contract Packaging Organisations (CPO). “To help the industry find their perfect partners and to sustain [demand] growth we are introducing dedicated zones to accommodate exhibitors specialised in these solutions,” explained Laura Indriksone, Brand Manager for Pharmapack.

The new PharmaPack zones

Bio packaging zone

Pharmapack’s bio packaging zone builds on its long history of being at the forefront of innovations in biological drug delivery. The new addition will support the industry’s increasing search for specialist bio packaging.

Demand has risen rapidly in the last two years, driven by the increasingly bespoke solutions required for very sensitive new modalities like mRNA, the rapidly growing biologics pipeline and the need to increase access to biosimilars by lowering costs. The new zone will offer a central platform for partners to meet, connect and exchange ideas.

Packaging Services zone

The new Packaging Services zone will unite contract manufacturing organisations (CMO), contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and contract packaging and services companies with cutting edge innovations spanning filling, consulting and even approaches to improve environmental impacts.

The CDMO presence at Pharmapack has grown year-on-year and contract packaging and filling companies are now one of the fastest growing outsourcing sectors. Analysts anticipate a $57bn market by 2030, up from $31bn in 2021, according to Precedence Research.

Indriksone commented that the “Contract packaging…industry [is expanding] and localised and diversified supply chains [are] now sought…we see growth in contract packaging coming from China, Europe and the USA for both innovators and generic companies.”

“For example, biologics are often reliant on innovative packaging to ensure both product quality and safety, but also, to help improve compliance and adherence,” concluded Indriksone.

More information will be available on the new PharmaPack zones after Pharmapack Europe 2023, held in person February 1-2 and online from 18th Jan- 17th Feb.