First biosimilar to HUMIRA® available in US

Posted: 2 February 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

AMJEVITA™, the first biosimilar to Humira® is now available in the US, based on four years of real-world experience in over 300,000 patients.

AMJEVITA™ (adalimumab-atto), a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab), is now available in the US. Amgen’s AMJEVITA was the first biosimilar to Humira approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in 2016.

The active ingredient in the anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody has the same amino acid sequence as Humira. The Humira biosimilar will be available in prefilled syringe and autoinjector presentations to support dosing in each of the approved indications.

Like Humira’s citrate-free formulation that is associated with less pain at the injection site, AMJEVITA is citrate-free.

“Biosimilars are FDA-approved treatments that have the potential to reduce costs to the healthcare system,” explained Steven Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Arthritis Foundation. “AMJEVITA provides another treatment option for patients and their doctors.”

AMJEVITA, 40mg is available at a list price 55 percent below the current Humira list price. It is also available at a list price 5 percent below the current Humira list price.

Murdo Gordon, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen commented on the impact of the new availability: “AMJEVITA is … used by more than a million patients living with certain serious inflammatory diseases.”

AMJEVITA – biosimilar to Humira

The monoclonal antibody is approved to treat seven inflammatory diseases including:

Moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults

Moderate-to-severe polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients two years of age and older

Psoriatic arthritis in adults, ankylosing spondylitis in adults

Moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis in adults

Moderate-to-severe Crohn’s disease in adults and paediatric patients six years of age and older

Moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults.

Amgen currently has 11 biosimilar medicines in market or under development. Five are FDA-approved in the US and three are approved in the European Union (EU).