Rapid microbiology testing market growth expected 2022 to 2027

0 SHARES

Posted: 27 March 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Driven partly by growth-based methods, the rapid microbiology testing market is predicted to expand considerably from 2022 to 2027, says a report.

A report has predicted the rapid microbiology testing market size is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31 percent between 2022 and 2027. According to the data, the market is forecasted to increase by $2,487.91 million.

The research includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021, using 2022 as the base year. It covers various testing methods such as growth-based, nucleic-acid-based and viability-based.

Growth-based rapid microbiological testing

The market share growth of the growth-based segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. The segment was valued at $1,492.53 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Growth-based microbiology testing can provide a quantitative cell count, an estimation of viable cell concentration, information about the presence of a specific microorganism, or microbial identification.

Growth-based rapid microbiological testing differs from traditional culture methods as it relies on the detection of biochemical or physiological growth indicators rather than visible growth. Generally, this facilitates faster detection. However, it frequently requires a brief enrichment stage before microorganisms can be detected, especially in samples with low levels of contamination.

2023 market share by region – global rapid microbiology testing market

North America was projected to hold a 41 percent share of the market in 2023. In the report, analysts showed North America was the largest revenue contributor to the global rapid microbiology testing market in 2022, with the US being the leading country.

recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research… are aiding the growth of the market, the report found.”

Growing focus on drug and vaccine discovery and development, recent advances in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and the presence of several US market players offering a wide range of microbial testing products are aiding the growth of the market, the report found. So, the increased emphasis on drug production has played a major role in the adoption of microbial testing in the region.

Additionally, future growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer as well as infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV. Therefore, demand for rapid microbiological methods for faster and more accurate identification and testing is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key market players include bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Charles River Laboratories, Danaher Corp., Don Whitley Scientific Ltd., Merck KGaA, Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. and rqMicro AG.