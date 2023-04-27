Bristol Myers Squibb appoints new CEO

Posted: 27 April 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Bristol Myers Squibb’s leadership team is set to reshuffle, with Christopher Boerner becoming it’s new CEO in late 2023.

Credit: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Christopher Boerner, PhD, Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Commercialization Officer of Bristol Myers Squibb will become the company’s new CEO on November 1 2023. Effective immediately, Boerner has been named its EVP, Chief Operating Officer.

The pharma company’s current CEO and Chairman of the Board Dr Giovanni Caforio will retire on November 1 2023. Dr Caforio will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s new CEO

Boerner “is an exceptional leader, and the Board and I believe he is the right person to guide Bristol Myers Squibb through its next chapter… His strategic focus and passion for science, coupled with his commitment to patients make him uniquely suited for the role,” Caforio commented.

His contributions “have been integral in the evolution of our portfolio over the past several years, notably building our leading presence in immuno-oncology, growing our CV business and launching multiple new medicines,” Samuels added.

Commenting on his appointment, Boerner declared: “I am honoured to serve as Bristol Myers Squibb’s next CEO… Today we are poised to bring the next wave of innovative medicines to market.”

Christopher Boerner’s career trajectory

Having worked for BMS since February 2015, Boerner has led the worldwide Commercial and Medical organisations. He has served as EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer since August 2018.

As Head of International Markets at BMS he was accountable for international commercial activities. Prior to that, he served as head of US Commercial Markets. In this role he was responsible for US sales and marketing, government affairs and market access.

He has served in other organisations include marketing leadership roles at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Here, he focused on strategy, development and commercialisation across multiple oncology products and immunology.

Boerner received his PhD and MA in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, US. He holds a BA in economics and history from Washington University in St Louis, US.

Additional leadership changes

According to BMS, Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President (SVP), Head of Major Markets, will succeed Boerner as EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, effective immediately.

After November 1 2023, Caforio will continue to serve as Executive Chairman for a transition period to be determined by the Board. Theodore R Samuels will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

“Under [Dr Giovanni Caforio’s] leadership over the past eight years, Bristol Myers Squibb has… launched 12 new medicines, including five first-in-class assets in five different disease areas,” Samuels shared.

For instance, in March 2023, BMS received approval for its TYK2 inhibitor, the only inhibitor of its type to be approved for any disease in the EU.