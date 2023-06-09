Radiopharma production facility opens in Belgium

Posted: 9 June 2023

Australian biotech Telix Pharmaceuticals has unveiled a new €14.1 million radiopharmaceutical production facility in Brussels South, Belgium.

Telix Pharmaceuticals has opened a new radiopharma production facility in the Wallonia region of Belgium, which will serve as the company’s primary manufacturing site for radioisotopes and commercial and clinical products.

The 2,800 square metre plant – Telix Manufacturing Solutions – is one of Europe’s largest radiopharmaceutical production facilities, Telix said.

Telix acquired the 35,000 square meter site from German company Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG in April 2020. After extensive redevelopment, including the decommissioning and safe removal of two cyclotrons, the facility was granted a renewed licence by the Belgian Federal Agency for Nuclear Control for the production of an extensive list of radioisotopes.

“There are very few places in the world where a site of this scale could be constructed and secure a licence to produce the array of isotopes that our licence allows,” stated Dr Christian Behrenbruch, CEO of Telix.

The first stage of the buildout included installation of nine good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing lines, two research and development laboratories, quality control labs and warehousing space.

One of the first GMP lines will be dedicated for the use of industry and research partners and collaborators. Telix is also preparing to install the first of two planned cyclotrons for the radiopharma production facility.

The site will manufacture radiopharmaceuticals for clinical, commercial and compassionate use in Europe and beyond, including radiolabelling of Illuccix (68Ga-PSMA-11), Telix’s prostate cancer imaging agent. The company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes therapeutic candidates for prostate, kidney and brain cancer.

Telix’s new radiopharma production facility was opened on 8 June by Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Minister of Economy, Research and Innovation, Digital, Agriculture, Urban Planning and Regional Planning.

Site development was supported by the Wallonia regional government, which provided grant funding and the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (AWEX), which provided access to financing solutions for the first stage of the project.

“Belgium has a proud history as a pioneer in nuclear science and technology for healthcare and the Walloon region is home to a vital hub of research, production, talent and transport known as Radiopharma Valley,” said Borsus.

“We recognise the current and future utility of radiopharmaceuticals and the need to increase capacity to ensure the community can access these innovative technologies.”

Telix currently employs 32 people in Belgium, with 70 additional roles expected once the Telix Manufacturing Solutions facility becomes fully operational.