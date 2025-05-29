Recommended

Considering joining us at our online summit? Attend our short LinkedIn live preview to discover the event’s exclusive insights from renowned industry leaders, scientists, and regulatory professionals! Register now.
EPR’s latest Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in cell and gene therapy for quality control, manufacturing, analytical development and more – READ MORE
LinkedIn Live: Breaking down silos: how digital tools boost pharma manufacturing. Join us on 17th June at 2pm BST to discover practical approaches to address top barriers to digital transformation.
Register for this webinar to learn about impurity control in pharmaceutical waters! Coming soon!
news

New technology could enhance CAR T therapy manufacture

The innovative device could improve CAR T cell cancer immunotherapy and facilitate its use as a first-line therapy, research suggests.

CAR T-cell therapy cancer immunotherapy

Research has illustrated a potential new device for harvesting T cells that could improve the cost-effectiveness of manufacturing CAR T-cell therapy and make the cancer immunotherapy more accessible to patients.

In development by investigators in the US, the device, called capture and glow (CAPGLO), ‘captures’ T cells via a magnetic field and makes them visible using glowing fluorescent tags.

An innovative approach for isolating T cells

Firstly, the researchers magnetise the T cells by coating tiny magnetic beads with a protein. This protein is designed to attach to T cells in a blood sample, so they bind to the surface of the bead.

Then, using CAPGLO and a magnetic field, the magnetised T cells can be separated from the red blood cells and plasma. Once collected, the researchers explained that they plan to cut off the magnetic beads, leaving a population of T cells. This completes the process, so they are ready for chimeric transduction.

The researchers aim to take and process a patient’s blood within an hour, to prevent damage to the T cells. Theoretically, the CAPGLO device would require no more than the amount of blood typically needed during blood donation.

David Wald, an immunologist at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, has developed a rapid process to establish and expand CAR T cells in less than 24 hours.

Reducing the cost of CAR T immunotherapy

If CAPGLO could be manufactured “for a few hundred dollars rather than thousands or hundreds of thousands, that’s where this treatment reaches equity,” stated Robert Brown, a physicist in the College of Arts and Sciences, Case Western Reserve University, US.

“[With the CAPGLO technology,] I hope that we could bring the cost of immunotherapy down so it could be first-line therapy rather than end-stage treatment”

“I hope that we could bring the cost of immunotherapy down so it could be first-line therapy rather than end-stage treatment,” commented Susann Brady-Kalnay, the Sally S. Morley Designated Professor of Brain Tumor Research, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

The researchers have been given a grant to further investigate the technology’s viability.