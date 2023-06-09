Pfizer and Samsung Biologics ink biosimilars manufacturing deal

Posted: 9 June 2023

South Korean CDMO Samsung Biologics has signed a $411 million biosimilars manufacturing agreement with Pfizer.

Samsung Biologics, the South Korean contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has entered into a strategic partnership for the long-term commercial manufacturing of Pfizer’s multi-product biosimilars portfolio.

Under the deal, Samsung Biologics said it will provide Pfizer with “additional capacity for large-scale manufacturing of a multi-product biosimilars portfolio covering oncology, inflammation, and immunology.”

The contact is valued at some $411 million, according to a company filing. It follows an initial manufacturing agreement inked between Samsung Biologics and Pfizer in March 2023 for a Pfizer product.

The biosimilars manufacturing will be carried out at the CDMO’s newest facility, Plant 4, located in Songdo, South Korea. The 240,000 litre biomanufacturing plant was completed earlier in June 2023.

“We are pleased to extend the strategic collaboration with Pfizer as we share and support their strong vision to bring innovative solutions for patients around the globe,” said Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer, commenting on the biosimilars manufacturing deal.

Our collaboration with Samsung Biologics will have the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients globally”

“Our collaboration with Samsung Biologics will have the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients globally,” added Dong-Wook Oh, Pfizer Korea Country Manager.

In a separate announcement made at the 2023 BIO International Convention this week, Samsung Biologics, confirmed plans for its next facility – Plant 5 – to be fully operational by April 2025, several months earlier than planned. The 180,000-litre facility marks the first phase of the CDMO’s second Bio Campus, which will feature an innovation centre and four manufacturing plants with a total capacity of 720,000 litres.

In March 2023, Samsung Biologics’ president and CEO John Rim announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in Plant 5 “given the continuing increase in the demand for outsourced manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals”.