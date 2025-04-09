CPI launches first-of-a-kind digitalisation framework

Posted: 9 April 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

CPI’s strategy will help pharmaceutical industry partners to accelerate digitalisation of the pharmaceutical manufacturing process.

A new Digital Architecture framework is anticipated to help transform the process of manufacturing pharmaceuticals, by helping companies to progress towards autonomous manufacturing. The digitalisation-focused initiative is a collaboration between the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) and industry partners including AstraZeneca and GSK.

This framework delivers a clear strategy for companies to incorporate digital technologies, enable real-time release for drug manufacturing and address key challenges such as data silos and integrating legacy infrastructure, according to CPI.

The blueprint allows pharmaceutical companies to gradually integrate their Operational Technology/ Information Technology (OT/IT) infrastructure, meaning they can employ automation “at their own pace”, CPI stated.

The architecture has been developed through the Digital Membership consortium at CPI’s Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

“AstraZeneca has successfully leveraged the work of this CPI collaboration to define our Autonomous Manufacturing strategy, which has supported our vision of implementing industry-leading pharmaceutical manufacturing and accelerated the development of our future ready IT architecture,” shared Francis O’Doherty, Director, Operations IT at AstraZeneca.

Digitalisation of the pharmaceutical industry – CPI’s commitment

“By moving forward with an autonomous pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy, companies can streamline operations, enhance regulatory compliance, and accelerate time-to-market for new therapies”

“The Digital Architecture is…designed to help pharmaceutical manufacturers digitalise their processes more rapidly; in a more strategic and targeted way… By moving forward with an autonomous pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy, companies can streamline operations, enhance regulatory compliance, and accelerate time-to-market for new therapies,” Dave Berry, Director of Digital Pharma at CPI commented.

“Our collaboration with global leaders ensures that the [framework] is practical, actionable, and aligned with the industry’s future needs,” Dave Tudor, Managing Director of Pharma, HealthTech and Quality at CPI explained.

CPI’s new Digital Architecture follows the organisation’s announcement in February of the launch of a new digital process manufacturing centre in Scotland. In a similar process for the new Digital Architecture, at The Digital Process Manufacturing Centre (DPMC) facility in Scotland, manufacturers will be able to gradually integrate digital technologies. This is available via “safe testing areas, collaboration zones, and flexible manufacturing space for prototyping new techniques and processes”, CPI explained.