HPLC market projected to value $8 million by 2030

Posted: 28 June 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Research has shown that the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is being driven by the need for precise analytical tools in drug development and quality control (QC).

According to a report by Verified Market Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is projected to reach a value of $8,084.56 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57 percent from 2023 to 2030.

What is driving the HPLC market?

Growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, plus the need for accurate and precise analytical tools in drug development and quality control are influencing factors. The market is also being fuelled by the increasing use of HPLC in the environmental testing industries.

High velocity, specific analysis, and the use of the sample as preparation are other key factors propelling the development of the high-performance liquid chromatography market. Increased use of liquid chromatography equipment in life sciences and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive HPLC market growth.

Additionally, increased frequency of chronic and acute diseases, as well as the rising need for clinical and preclinical research in the drug development process, are increasing revenue turnover in the HPLC market, the report noted.

Largest sectors and regions

For industries worldwide in the HPLC market, Pharma/Biopharma is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.88 percent between 2023 and 2030. Specifically, the report predicted that the HPLC instruments sector will grow at a CAGR of 5.43 percent during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.84 percent in 2022, with a market value of $1,858.82 million. The research highlighted this share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08 percent from 2023 to 2030.

Leaders within the HPLC market include Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and PerkinElmer, Inc. These companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market, the report concluded.