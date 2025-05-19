UK Government commits to long-term R&D funding

Posted: 19 May 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The announcement supports the UK government’s broader plans for reformation of longer-term funding for the research and development sector.

The UK government has announced new ten-year budgets for R&D funding. New criteria will give world-class research organisations certainty that their work will be supported during this period. In turn, this will help to boost economic growth in the UK.

While specific funding is set to be announced in the weeks to come, overall, this financial provision will benefit organisations working on long-term research, such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), according to the government’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Prioritising funding to enhance research and development (R&D) in the UK

Departments and public bodies will use the criteria for relevant funding proposals in four separate areas:

To maintain or develop infrastructure and core capabilities

Where there is evidence skill development in a particular area critical to the UK growth agenda and longer-term funding would help to develop a pipeline of skilled researchers, scientists or engineers

Further opportunities for international collaborations that offer wider strategic benefits

Where there is a demonstrated need for long-term industry partnerships and collaboration. Financial support will be prioritised for proposals looking to address major challenges relevant to economic growth, and where funding provision over shorter periods would negatively impact the efficiency of partnerships.

“It’s positive that the government has acknowledged the need for longer term funding for vital national science infrastructure, attracting and retaining talent in the UK and sustaining partnerships with industry and other sectors”

Based on the guidance, public bodies should set a limit for the highest proportion of R&D budget to be allocated at one time. This will provide flexibility, allowing the funding to be prioritised into new and emerging priorities both in the short and medium term, the UK government explained.

“It’s positive that the government has acknowledged the need for longer term funding for vital national science infrastructure, attracting and retaining talent in the UK and sustaining partnerships with industry and other sectors,” Dr Janet Valentine, Executive Director of Innovation and Research Policy at the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) commented.