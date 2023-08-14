Lilly completes biopharma acquisitions

Lilly expands its portfolio of treatments for cardiometabolic diseases with acquisition of Versanis Bio and Sigilon Therapeutics.

Eli Lilly and Company has completed acquisition of two biopharmaceutical companies – Versanis Bio and Sigilon Therapeutics – and their lead assets focused on obesity and diabetes.

Lilly announced the successful completion of its acquisition of clinical-stage Versanis Bio and its lead asset bimagrumab, an anti-obesity medicine.

Under the terms of the deal – first announced in July – Versanis shareholders could receive up to $1.925 billion in cash, inclusive of the upfront payment and subsequent milestone payments.

Bimagrumab is currently being assessed in the BELIEVE Phase IIb study alone and in combination with semaglutide in adults who are overweight or obese. Bimagrumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds activin type II A and B receptors to block activin and myostatin signalling.

“Combining our current incretin portfolio, including tirzepatide, with activin receptor blockers such as bimagrumab, could be the next major step in innovative treatments for those living with cardiometabolic diseases, like obesity,” commented Ruth Gimeno, PhD, group vice president, diabetes, obesity and cardiometabolic research at Lilly.

Sigilon Therapeutics deal for diabetes cell therapy

In a separate announcement, Lilly confirmed it has acquired Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. The acquisition allows Lilly to continue researching and developing encapsulated cell therapies, including SIG-002, for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Both companies have been working together since 2018.

The goal of such therapies is to free patients from constant disease management by sensing blood glucose levels, restoring insulin production and releasing it over the long term.

“By combining Sigilon’s talent and expertise in cell therapy with the knowledge and skills of Lilly’s research and development teams, we will enhance opportunities to create innovative islet cell therapy solutions to improve the care of people living with diabetes,” Gimeno stated following the June merger announcement. The acquisition was completed on 11 August 2023.