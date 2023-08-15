CPHI to return to Milan in 2024

Posted: 15 August 2023

CPHI, the global pharmaceutical exhibition will take place in Milan, Italy from 8-10 October 2024.

CPHI, the global pharmaceutical event that spans the entire supply chain from ingredients and finished dosages to machinery, bio, and packaging will return to Fiera Milano (Rho) in 2024.

The exhibition, which will take place from 8-10 October 2024, is being hosted in Milan for the second time in three years in recognition of the massive pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing industry in the region.

Italy is one of Europe’s largest producers and exporters of ingredients – exporting around 85 percent to North America, the EU and Japan, according to CPHI research. The Milan region is at the centre of Italy’s pharmaceutical base, with over 50 facilities in the Lombardy region alone.

The annual CPHI event is the most comprehensive reference point for the global pharmaceutical industry and is the ideal platform to build networks, meet existing partners, and learn about the latest trends.

The 2024 event is expected to see a record attendance, with a large number of international visitors and a rapid increase in attendees from the major Asian pharma hubs.

“Fiera Milano is the ideal venue for a global event like CPHI, which is an important tenet of this industry and central to the world economy, with the Lombardy region being a leading producer of pharmaceuticals,” commented Roberto Foresti, deputy general manager of Fiera Milano.

Over the three event days, Fiera Milano will become a hub for the world of pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing, empowering the industry with partnerships to launch new and better therapies for patients globally.

“We are delighted to be returning to Fiera Milano, as Italy and the Lombardy region are widely known as one of the key pharma manufacturing centres in Europe. There are very few global locations with such a depth and breadth of local and regional talent,” stated Adam Andersen Executive Vice President, Pharma at Informa. “We expect a large international attendance and will marry this with local and regional manufacturing insights.”

This year CPHI takes place in Barcelona, Spain on 24-26 October 2023. This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the CPHI Pharma Awards.