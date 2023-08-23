Proposed non-animal derived reagent Chapter published
Posted: 23 August 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) | No comments yet
USP’s proposed new Chapter < 86 >, which offers additional information on Bacterial Endotoxins Tests (BETs) using non-animal derived reagents, has been published as a General Announcement in advance of public consultation.
Chapter <86> Bacterial Endotoxins Test Using Recombinant Reagents, proposed by the USP Microbiology Expert Committee, is now published as a General Announcement. This is in advance of the official open comment period, according to USP. Comments are welcome from 1 November 2023 to 31 January 2024.
The new standard was proposed by the committee earlier in 2023. This was based on the its evaluation of whether animal-free reagents could be used in addition to current methods for endotoxin testing utilising animal-derived reagents.
This new chapter includes methods for using several reagents, including recombinant Factor C (rFC) and recombinant cascade reagents (rCR). It offers information for manufacturers of new and established biopharmaceuticals on ways to incorporate them into their quality testing.
Information included in the proposed Chapter <86> Bacterial Endotoxins Test Using Recombinant Reagents
- The user’s responsibility for reviewing a supplier’s primary validation package
- Product suitability verification for use in testing products or materials (referencing <1226> Verification of Compendial Procedures)
- The possibility that regulatory authorities may require supplemental data prior to acceptance.
According to USP, <86> Bacterial Endotoxins Test Using Recombinant Reagents will be published in Pharmacopeial Forum 49(6) [Nov.–Dec. 2023]. This revision proposal will include methods for recombinant Factor C (rFC) and recombinant cascade reagents (rCR).
In a recent publication in the Pharmacopeial Forum 45(5) [Sep.-Oct. 2019], the USP Microbiology Expert Committee proposed the inclusion of recombinant factors for endotoxin testing in chapter <85> Bacterial Endotoxins Test.
The USP’s committee went onto cancel this proposal, based on public comments. A separate informational chapter was developed to expand on the use, validation, and comparability of endotoxin tests based on recombinantly derived substances.
The proposed informational chapter <1085.1> Use of Recombinant Reagents in the Bacterial Endotoxins Test – Photometric and Fluorometric Methods Using Recombinantly Derived Reagents was published in the Pharmacopeial Forum 46(5) [Sep.-Oct. 2020]. It was cancelled by the USP Microbiology Expert Committee, again based on comments that were received.
Determining accurate estimation of true endotoxin concentration
Related topics
Biopharmaceuticals, Drug Development, Drug Safety, Endotoxin, Endotoxin Detection, QA/QC, Therapeutics