MSD Ireland’s €1b facility investment achieves new milestone

Posted: 13 September 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Opening of a new facility in Dunboyne, Co. Meath and expansion of MSD’s first vaccines operation outside of the US enables MSD Ireland to help address the demand for vaccines and medicines worldwide.

Credit: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

MSD Ireland’s new, state-of-the-art facility in Dunboyne, Co. Meath has opened. Additionally, the company has announced expansion of its Carlow site. In total, both projects represent an investment of over €1 billion.

MSD Carlow runs as filling site for the launch and commercial supply of vaccines, biologics, and small molecule drug products. Opened in 2008, the facility was MSD’s first vaccines operation outside of the US. The new expansion will strengthen MSD’s global manufacturing capabilities to meet increased demand for MSD’s medicines and vaccines.

MSD Dunboyne in Co. Meath is MSD’s first biologics drug substance single use commercialisation facility. This recent investment will significantly accelerate the time it takes to bring a medicine to market, according to MSD Ireland.

As a result of the investment, 670 new jobs across both sites have been created. There are currently 100 active vacancies, covering key roles in sectors including engineering, science, manufacturing operations and quality.

“These two facilities will yield substantial enhancements to our manufacturing capabilities, enabling our global network to better address the always-evolving demand for vaccines and medicines worldwide,” remarked Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President & President, Manufacturing Division, MSD.

MSD Ireland’s investment “reinforces the {Irish} Government’s commitment to balanced regional development, and further enhances Ireland’s global status in the pharmaceutical sector,” stated Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD.