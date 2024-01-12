Boehringer plans €120m European manufacturing expansion

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 January 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The manufacturing capacity for some of Boehringer Ingelheim’s medicines, in disease areas including mental health and cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, will benefit from the European facility expansion.

Credit: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Using an investment of €120 million, Boehringer Ingelheim is set to expand and upgrade its production site in Koropi, Greece. New technologies at the facility will support the increased manufacturing capacity, the company stated on X. The expansion will boost exports of medicines from Greece to the US market.

This will be the case particularly for Jardiance®, a treatment for type 2 diabetes, chronic heart failure and chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to Boehringer Ingelheim.

A key producer of innovative medicines: increasing manufacturing capacity

Boehringer Ingelheim’s facility in Koropi is the only industrial facility of a multinational pharmaceutical company in Greece producing innovative medicines, the company acknowledged.

In 2020, the company announced multi-year investments to expand the site and its production capacity.

“We have been present in Greece since 1966, and have gradually expanded our operations in the country… This expansion investment will bring some of our most innovative therapies to an increasing number of patients globally,” affirmed Hubertus von Baumbach, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors at Boehringer Ingelheim.

At present, the facility has 700 employees, a number that “will increase by more than 100 when this investment is completed,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted.

Recent developments for Boehringer Ingelheim

Earlier this month, Boehringer Ingelheim agreed a new multi-billion dollar, multi-partner deal, with the intention to develop new RNAi therapeutics for liver diseases. In a statement announcing the partnership, Søren Tullin, PhD, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cardiometabolic Diseases Research at Boehringer Ingelheim explained that the deal is part of the company’s pledge to help address the interconnected nature of cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.

Furthermore, to prioritise innovation, Boehringer Ingelheim stated that in 2022, the company’s expenditure was €4.6 billion globally in Human Pharma R&D. A quarter of these net sales were reinvested into research to find new therapies and treatments in disease areas with high unmet needs. Over half of the company’s workforce and over 60 percent of R&D budgets are invested in Europe, it noted.