Construction of major radioligand therapy manufacturing site begins

Posted: 2 February 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new site will be Europe’s first industrial-scale pharmaceutical facility dedicated to the production of lead-212 based radioligand therapies.

Orano Med (a subsidiary of the Orano Group), has begun to build a new manufacturing site for targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology indications. The ATLab (Alpha Therapy Laboratory) Valenciennes in Onnaing, France, will produce lead-212 radioligand therapies.

TAT [targeted alpha therapies] is one of the most potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells”

According to Orano Med, TAT is “one of the most potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells”. As such, these treatments offer a new approach by combining the natural ability of biological molecules to target cancer cells, with the short-range cell-killing capabilities of lead-212 generated alpha emissions.

Overcoming the challenges of manufacturing radioligand therapies

Historically, development of these anti-cancer therapeutics has been limited by the challenge of manufacturing on an industrial scale, the company emphasised.

So construction of the new radioligand therapy manufacturing site in France is a major step towards making these promising new treatments available to cancer patients with high unmet needs.

Supported by an investment of €29 million, the [manufacturing] facility will have capacity to manufacture 10,000 doses a year as of 2025″

Supported by an investment of €29 million, the facility will have capacity to manufacture 10,000 doses a year as of 2025. Facilitated by more than 3,000m² of floor space at the site, Orano Med shared that it is aiming to produce ten times this quantity by the end of the 2030.

A promising new treatment for oncology indications

“We are convinced that radioligand therapies will soon become an essential tool in the fight against cancer. As the Phase II clinical trial of our most advanced drug AlphaMedix nears completion, we are building a global industrial platform to ensure the large-scale production and distribution of these potential treatments,” Julien Dodet, CEO of Orano Med.

The build of ATLab Valenciennes has been selected under the France 2030 plan. As a result, the project will receive public support of almost €3.8 million, the organisation highlighted.

One of the key objectives of the French national biotherapies – bioproduction acceleration strategy coordinated by the Health Innovation Agency (AIS), is delivering new cancer biotherapies to market by the end of 2030, Orano Med stated. Now underway, once complete the manufacturing facility has the potential to help deliver this important goal.

In 2024, Orano Med is planning to inaugurate a similar facility in Indianapolis in the US, the company confirmed.