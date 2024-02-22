Innovation to drive advanced drug delivery market

Posted: 22 February 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The advanced drug delivery market is anticipated witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6 percent by 2033, according to a report.

A report by Towards Healthcare has forecasted that the advanced drug delivery market will value $375.86 billion by 2033.

The year 2023 was “significant” for the progress of advanced drug delivery systems, the author reflected. Last year, with a size of $234.84 billion, the market witnessed “remarkable advancements that promise to reshape healthcare landscapes across the globe”.

A key innovation method is the oral route of administration. In 2023, these systems captured 48 percent share of the market, according to report’s author. Bukshet highlighted this was due to its convenience and benefits relating to patient compliance.

Similarly, holding a 42 percent market share, controlled release mechanisms were “a pivotal player” in the market in 2023, they added. The report emphasised that the “growing prominence” of these systems highlight “a shift towards personalised medicine and tailored treatment regimes.”

Geographically, North America emerged as a key player, gaining a 38 percent share of the market in 2023, the research found.

Transdermal delivery

Driving growth in the advanced drug delivery market

Transdermal drug delivery plays a key role in the growth of the market, due to its advantages including non-invasive administration, sustained release and improved patient compliance, the author elucidated.

For example, transdermal patches “offer a convenient and effective way to deliver medications through the skin to the bloodstream.” The applications are wide-ranging, the research acknowledged: “from pain management and hormone replacement therapy to smoking cessation and cardiovascular disorders”.

To emphasise the prominence of this system, the report highlighted a regulatory approval from 2023: the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s authorisation of the microneedle patch ZYNTEGLO. This method delivers the anti-nausea drug thioperamide to treat post-surgery sickness.

In the report, it was projected that “as the demand for convenient and patient-friendly solutions continues to rise, the transdermal drug delivery segment is poised for significant growth in the advanced drug delivery market.”

Market outlook

The author predicted that the integration of the latest research with technological innovation and developing healthcare needs is positioning the market to witness “a paradigm shift in drug delivery methodologies”.

In summary, looking to the future, the pharmaceutical industry will be defined by key factors such as continual innovation and heightened efficiency, the report anticipated.