Pharmaceutical environmental monitoring market to value $38.1b by 2030

Posted: 28 March 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Technological solutions such as real-time monitoring could help expand the pharmaceutical environmental monitoring market up to the next decade, research says.

The global pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring market valued $24 billion in 2023, according to a report by Verified Market Research. This figure is projected to increase to $38.1 billion by 2030.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring market

Influencing factors

The report also covered that due to the biotechnology industry requiring sterile conditions and products, expansion of this sector creates demand for extensive environmental monitoring.

Similarly, as the industry continues to implement quality control measures to prevent product contamination, this provides continued demand for environmental monitoring, considering the importance of these measures.

As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies grow, there is concurrent demand for regular environmental monitoring across new markets, the research explained.

Technological developments within the sector, such as real-time monitoring and automation were depicted as growth factors for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring market. For instance, these technologies facilitate greater precision and effectiveness of environmental monitoring systems.

Factors limiting expansion of the market

Based on the report by Verified Market Research, key challenges within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring industry may include factors such as regulatory compliance. The report explained that this is due to the higher expenses and resources requirement to meet complex and “ever-changing” standards.

The report also shared another financial burden for the market is maintenance and implementation extensive environmental monitoring systems, since these can be costly.

Another challenge mentioned in the report was how large volumes of monitoring data could be difficult to manage and analyse. As such, this could impact growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring sector. The report also described another obstacle being the difficulty of monitoring and regulating environmental conditions across the entire supply chain.

However, the research predicted that the market will grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent between 2024-2030.

Based on findings from the report, key players within the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology environmental monitoring market include: