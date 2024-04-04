New partnership to aid supply of Ga-68-based radiopharmaceuticals

Posted: 4 April 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new collaboration is set to ensure a steady, more accessible supply of Ga-68-based radiopharmaceuticals, thereby helping to address traditional logistical challenges due to gallium’s short half-life.

US radiopharmacy network RLS Radiopharmacies is expanding its radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing (rCDMO) capabilities by establishing a partnership with global isotope technology company Eckert & Ziegler. As part of the agreement, all 31 of RLS’ radiopharmacies will be produce Gallium-68-based (Ga-68) radiopharmaceuticals by the end of June, the company confirmed.

Positively, RLS noted that the new deal between the two companies will facilitate a steady and reliable supply of Ga-68-based radiopharmaceuticals to be closer to patients.

Benefit of the advanced Ga-68 radiolabelling technology

According to RLS, Ga-68 is crucial for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging and plays a major role in the diagnosis and treatment planning for patients with neuroendocrine tumours and prostate cancer.

While radioisotopes such as Fluorine-18 can be used for diagnosing certain diseases such as cancer, the large-scale equipment required is expensive and thus can limit, RLS highlighted.

Since gallium has “an extremely short half-life”, RLS CEO Stephen Belcher stated, distribution is logistically challenging, RLS explained. This means Ga-68-based radiopharmaceuticals must “be produced within minutes of patient dosing,” Belcher added.

Alternatively, Eckert & Ziegler’s Ge-68/Ga-68 generator offers a low-cost alternative for the radiolabelling of biomolecules with Gallium-68 in PET. It can be transported easily and enables a reduction in cost for nuclear medicine clinics and practices, RLS shared.

Supporting supply of radiopharmaceuticals

Belcher stated that to “help meet the ever-increasing demand for precision diagnostics in cancer treatment”, the collaboration with Eckert & Ziegler will help to place advanced Ga-68 radiolabelling technology closer to more healthcare professionals.

“The demand for radiopharmaceuticals continues to grow in the US and around the world, with many promising drugs in clinical trials. As the number of products increases, the flexibility that our generator provides in the production of Ga-68 will be an even greater asset than before,” commented Jay Simon, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma, Inc.