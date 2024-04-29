CGT Catapult appoints new Non-Executive Directors

Posted: 29 April 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new members of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult’s board hold expertise across therapy development, digitalisation and leadership.

The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has appointed three new Non-Executive Directors to its board. This supports the organisation’s mission to advance the industry in the UK and facilitate wider adoption of advanced therapies.

Dr Jim Faulkner is an “experienced, innovative biopharmaceutical development leader with specialist skills in cell and gene therapy”, according to CGT Catapult. He has had “significant involvement” in over 25 therapeutics which have reached the clinic. These treatments include several gene therapy and CAR-T assets.

CGT Catapult’s new board appointments

Dr Faulkner’s previous roles include working at companies such as at Apple Tree Partners, Ascidian Therapeutics, Autolus Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline, CGT Catapult shared.

On his appointment, Jim remarked that he is “looking forward to being part of the next stage of the journey” in helping the UK to a be leader in the “nascent” cell and gene therapy industry.