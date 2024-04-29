CGT Catapult appoints new Non-Executive Directors
The new members of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult’s board hold expertise across therapy development, digitalisation and leadership.
The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has appointed three new Non-Executive Directors to its board. This supports the organisation’s mission to advance the industry in the UK and facilitate wider adoption of advanced therapies.
Dr Jim Faulkner is an “experienced, innovative biopharmaceutical development leader with specialist skills in cell and gene therapy”, according to CGT Catapult. He has had “significant involvement” in over 25 therapeutics which have reached the clinic. These treatments include several gene therapy and CAR-T assets.
CGT Catapult’s new board appointments
Dr Faulkner’s previous roles include working at companies such as at Apple Tree Partners, Ascidian Therapeutics, Autolus Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline, CGT Catapult shared.
On his appointment, Jim remarked that he is “looking forward to being part of the next stage of the journey” in helping the UK to a be leader in the “nascent” cell and gene therapy industry.
Dr Nicole Mather has over 20 years’ experience in the health and life sciences industries and currently leads IBM’s Health Data & AI and Life Sciences teams in the UK and Ireland. Alongside this, Nicole is a Non-Executive Director of the Wellcome Sanger Genome Research Ltd and sits on the Health Data Ministerial Industry Group, CGT Catapult stated. Dr Mather’s prior roles include founding Director of the Office for Life Sciences, and with NHS DigiTrials and the Health Research Authority.
Nicole commented: “I am looking forward to bringing my experience of working across the UK ecosystem and with data and AI to accelerate our mission.”
“Cell and gene therapies are one of the most exciting therapeutic modalities offering transformative treatment options for patients. I am delighted to be joining the CGT Catapult Board and am looking forward to working with an organisation at the forefront of securing the UK’s competitive position globally in this field,” Dr Carolyn Porter stated about her appointment.
Dr Porter has over 25 years’ experience in roles across academia, technology transfer, university spin-outs and the biopharmaceutical industry, the CGT Catapult confirmed.
She is the current CEO of Outrun Therapeutics and an Entrepreneur in Residence at Bristol University. Her previous employment include positions at Novartis, Chiron, Oxford University and Ernst & Young, as well as Board roles at seven biotech companies, CGT Catapult noted.
Advancing cell and gene therapy in the UK
The new board members “are joining the organisation at a vital time for the industry as it works to overcome challenges to the wider adoption of, and access to, advanced therapies in the UK. Jim, Nicole and Carolyn will bring innovative ideas and great expertise to complement the experience of the current board, including across therapy development, digitalisation and leadership,” Ian McCubbin, Chairman of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult explained.
