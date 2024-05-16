New EVP, Teva Global Operations appointed

Posted: 16 May 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new Executive Vice President of Teva Global Operations will bring “significant experience at every stage of the manufacturing and supply process” to his new role, the company asserted.

Matthew Shields has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s manufacturing and supply division.

His position within Teva Global Operations will commence on 3 June 2024. He will be part of the company’s Executive Leadership Team and be based at Teva’s US headquarters. Mr Shields stated that he is “honoured” to take on his new role.

Teva’s new appointment

Teva explained that with over 25 years of experience in the global biopharmaceutical and animal health industries, Mr Shields brings “significant experience at every stage of the manufacturing and supply process”.

Richard Francis, Teva’s President and CEO commented that he is “thrilled” with the new appointment, citing that Mr Shields will help the company to deliver its support to patients and healthcare systems globally.

Mr Shields will take over from Eric Drapé, who has been with the company for 11 years. This includes over four years as Executive Vice President, Global Operations, according to the pharmaceutical organisation.

Previous roles

In his most recent role, Mr Shields served as Senior Vice President for Animal Health Manufacturing for Merck, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada. This position involved overseeing end-to-end manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, and process development. He also led Specialty Care Manufacturing, Engineering, and Operational Excellence for Sanofi, Teva noted.

In his role as Global Head of Sanofi’s Specialty Care Manufacturing organisation, Mr Shields worked to facilitate successful launches of Dupixent® and Praluent®, Teva stated. He also oversaw the commissioning and startup of Sanofi’s first digitally enabled continuous manufacturing facility.

Early in his career, Mr Shields worked in various leadership roles in Operations at Amgen, Teva stated.

Mr Shields has an undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering & Materials Science Engineering from the University of Connecticut. Teva added that he also holds an MBA from Bryant University in Rhode Island. At present, Mr Shields is a member of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers.